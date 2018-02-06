WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three killed in YPG attack on Syrian refugee camp
PKK terrorists fired a mortar shell from Jindaras area in northwestern Afrin into the Atma refugee camp in Idlib.
Three killed in YPG attack on Syrian refugee camp
A general view shows tents housing internally displaced people in Atma camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border in Idlib where this recent attack took plce. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY, Halima Mansoor
February 6, 2018

Three civilians were killed and 15 others were injured on Tuesday when the YPG/PKK terrorist group shelled a refugee camp in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

YPG/PKK fired a mortar shell from Jindaras area in northwestern Afrin into the Atma refugee camp in Idlib, according to the Anadolu Agency correspondent in Atma village.

He said one woman was killed and seven people, including women and children, were injured in the attack.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from the Turkish town of Cilvegozu. 

Injured rushed to field hospitals

RECOMMENDED

The injured have been transferred to field hospitals in the area, according to the correspondent.

The attack has triggered a state of panic and fear among refugees in the camp.

Located near the Turkish border, Atma refugee camp is home to thousands of civilians who were forced from their homes over the 7-year conflict in Syria.

YPG/PKK has been sporadically targeting the Atma camp and its surroundings.

The refugee camp was set up by Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links