A report published in the New York Times over the weekend claims that the Israeli military has carried out dozens of air strikes against Daesh linked militants in Egypt's Sinai with the approval of Cairo.

The report published on Saturday cited current and former US and British officials, saying Israeli forces had carried out more than 100 airstrikes in Egypt over the course of more than two years.

Using unmarked drones, helicopters and jets, the strikes in northern Sinai just over the border with Israel have targeted militants linked with Daesh.

A day after the New York Times report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves", without referring to the NYT report.

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu referred to recent meetings with US President Donald Trump, European leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are not bent on war, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves."