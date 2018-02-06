Israeli forces on Tuesday shot dead a Hamas member suspected of killing an Israeli as two killings of Israeli settlers in a month sparked deadly clashes in the occupied West Bank.

Another Palestinian was killed and several dozen wounded later in clashes with Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The army apparently entered Nablus to search for a Palestinian who had stabbed and killed the second Israeli settler near the major West Bank settlement of Ariel on Monday.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral on Tuesday for Itamar Ben Gal, the 29-year-old man killed a day earlier.

A medical source said the Palestinian in Nablus, shot in the chest, was Khaled Tayeh, in his 20s, whose name did not match that of the suspect named by Israeli authorities.

There was no indication of a direct link between Ben Gal's killing and the fatal January 9 shooting of Raziel Shevach.

Shevach's suspected killer, claimed by Hamas as one of its members, was shot dead in a pre-dawn raid hours after Ben Gal's killing.

Violence is common between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and its occupation force in the West Bank.

The Israeli army said it had arrested seven people during the Nablus clashes but had not found the "terrorist" suspected of Ben Gal's killing.

"The security forces will catch whoever tries to attack Israeli citizens and we will deal with them to the fullest extent of the law," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Both attacks have led to Israeli calls for more illegal settlements in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli occupation for more than 50 years.

Earlier this week in response to Shevach's killing, Israel's government in a rare move decided to "legalise" the rogue West Bank outpost where he lived, Havat Gilad, essentially creating a new settlement.

There were further calls for more settlement construction at Tuesday's funeral for Ben Gal held at the Har Bracha settlement where he lived, Israeli media reported.

Hamas welcomes attack

Shevach's suspected killer, 22-year-old Ahmad Jarrar, was killed in the village of Yamoun near Jenin after a weeks-long manhunt.