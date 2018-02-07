The Danish government on Tuesday proposed a ban on Islamic full-face veils such as the niqab and burqa in public spaces, making it likely to become the next European country to restrict the wearing of the garment.

"It is incompatible with the values in Danish society and disrespectful to the community to keep one's face hidden when meeting each other in public spaces," Justice Minister Soren Pape Poulsen said in a statement.

"With a ban on covering the face, we are drawing a line in the sand and underlining that in Denmark we show each other trust and respect by meeting face to face," he added.

The niqab is a full veil with a small parting for the eyes, while the burqa is a full veil that covers the head and body with a mesh screen over the eyes.

The proposal is to be assessed by non-governmental human rights organisations and possibly re-written to take their remarks into consideration.

The centre-right government is expected to present a bill to parliament in the spring.

With the support of the country's second largest party, the anti-immigration and anti-Islam Danish People's Party, the proposed legislation is likely to be adopted.

A violation of the ban would lead to a fine of 1,000 kroner ($166 or €134).

Repeated violations would be fined up to 10,000 kroner.