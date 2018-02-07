Syrian regime

Led by Bashar al Assad, the Syrian regime has been fighting against opposition groups since the Arab uprising made its way to Syria in 2011.

The regime first withdrew from the areas that the YPG claimed in northern Syria. Later, Assad released many Daesh militants from prison. And in 2014, Daesh took control of some parts of the north of the country. That move changed the stance of the international community towards the civil war, making the defeat of Daesh the biggest priority, instead of the regime.

Meanwhile, the regime itself was losing ground against the opposition groups. After Russia actively became involved in the war lending support to the regime with its air force in 2015, the regime gained an upper hand. Assad has reclaimed nearly half of the country since then, including Aleppo in the north.

Since then, the regime aimed to move towards Idlib, in the country's northwest. Regime forces backed by Russia and Iran have escalated their offensives there.

Free Syrian Army (FSA)

When the Assad regime violently responded to Syria's peaceful protests in 2011, opposition groups took up arms and began forming moderate opposition groups under the umbrella of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). They were backed, trained and armed by the US, Turkey and Gulf countries in the first years of civil war. But since Daesh became a priority, the US and the Gulf countries cut their support for the FSA. The group aims to remove Assad from office as he is held responsible for the deaths of near a million Syrians and displacing about 10 million others. Turkey is the only country who continues its full support for the group.

Since it includes dozens of different groups that are not united under one command, the FSA has factionalisation problems.

In the north, it was defeated by Daesh in 2013 and 2014, but couldn't go back after Daesh was finally defeated, because the YPG now holds control of the territory and doesn't let any other groups into the areas it controls.

The FSA groups are now only active in Afrin, Idlib and the Euphrates Shield area in northern Syria.

Turkey's first cross-border military operation in Syria, the Operation Euphrates Shield, was performed by FSA groups along with Turkish troops.

In Afrin as well, they are taking part in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch.

And in Idlib, they are fighting both the regime forces and al Qaeda-affiliated Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

Syrian National Army

The National Army is a new army composed of 36 different opposition groups under the umbrella of the FSA.

It was officially formed on December 30 with the aim of training and uniting the various FSA groups under one command, which is meant to help the FSA transition to a regular, professional army in the future of Syria.

The National Army, which includes about 10,000 troops, is currently taking part in Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in the northern Syrian city of Afrin. It is also active in the Euphrates Shield area.

The groups in Idlib are holding talks about joining with the National Army.

Daesh (ISIS)

Daesh was born in Iraq in the early 2010s, taking advantage of the power vacuum created by the United States' withdrawal from the country, without leaving a strong Iraqi army behind. After the civil war broke out in Syria, they shifted to there and took control of most of the north.