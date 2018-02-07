WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tesco faces record 4 billion pound equal pay claim in Britain
The massive retailer is facing Britain's largest ever equal pay claim from women.
Tesco faces record 4 billion pound equal pay claim in Britain
A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham, Britain. April 16, 2016. / Reuters
February 7, 2018

Tesco is facing Britain's largest ever equal pay claim and a possible compensation bill of up to 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), according to a law firm which has begun legal proceedings.

Tesco is Britain's biggest retailer and its largest private sector employer with a staff of over 310,000.

Law firm Leigh Day said on Wednesday the mainly male employees in Tesco's distribution centres were paid considerably more than its largely female store workers.

It said distribution centre staff may earn in excess of 11 pounds ($15.4) an hour whilst the most common grade for store staff sees them receive around 8 pounds per hour.

This disparity could see a full-time distribution worker on the same hours earning over 100 pounds a week, or 5,000 pounds a year, more than female based store staff.

Claims against rivals

The law firm is also working on claims against supermarket rivals Asda, the British arm of Walmart, and Sainsbury's, which date back to 2012 and 2015 respectively.

RECOMMENDED

Unequal pay for men and women is currently a hot topic in Britain's boardrooms and corridors of power. The resignation last month of Carrie Gracie as China Editor for the BBC led to an investigation into pay differences at the public broadcaster.

British Business Secretary Greg Clark was surprised by the scale of a 4 billion pound ($5.6 billion) equal pay claim that is being brought against supermarket chain Tesco, he told Sky News on Wednesday.

"I was surprised to see the scale of this," Clark said in an interview. "This is a proposed action in the courts, so it hasn't been determined yet... so I shouldn't prejudge this." 

A Tesco spokesman said the firm had not yet received a claim.

"Tesco has always been a place for people to get on in their career, regardless of their gender, background or education, and we work hard to make sure all our colleagues are paid fairly and equally for the jobs they do," he said.

Tesco shares fell as much as 3 percent, but had recovered to trade up 0.6 percent at 1350 GMT.

 ($1 = 0.7147 pounds).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats