Tesco is facing Britain's largest ever equal pay claim and a possible compensation bill of up to 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), according to a law firm which has begun legal proceedings.

Tesco is Britain's biggest retailer and its largest private sector employer with a staff of over 310,000.

Law firm Leigh Day said on Wednesday the mainly male employees in Tesco's distribution centres were paid considerably more than its largely female store workers.

It said distribution centre staff may earn in excess of 11 pounds ($15.4) an hour whilst the most common grade for store staff sees them receive around 8 pounds per hour.

This disparity could see a full-time distribution worker on the same hours earning over 100 pounds a week, or 5,000 pounds a year, more than female based store staff.

Claims against rivals

The law firm is also working on claims against supermarket rivals Asda, the British arm of Walmart, and Sainsbury's, which date back to 2012 and 2015 respectively.