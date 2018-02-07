South Africans were promised on Wednesday by the leader of the ruling party that the impasse surrounding President Jacob Zuma would be resolved in the next few days.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa said he met Zuma on Tuesday evening.

"Last night President Jacob Zuma and I began direct discussions on the transition and matters relating to his position as the President of the Republic."

The party's highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), had been due to meet on Wednesday to deliberate the future of the scandal-plagued Zuma.

However, Ramaphosa said that the NEC meeting had been cancelled.

"This will enable President Zuma and myself to conclude discussions and report back to our organisation and the country in the coming days."

Zuma was due to deliver the State of the Nation Address at the opening of the country's parliament, but the speaker of the parliament Baleka Mbete announced on Tuesday that the address been cancelled – barely 48 hours before he was due to deliver his address on Thursday.