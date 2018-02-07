WORLD
UN Security Council to discuss Syria humanitarian truce
Syrian regime forces continued to shell rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing scores in some of the worst bloodshed in years
Between the December 29th, 2017 and February 7th, 2018, more than 400 civilians have lost their lives in Eastern Ghouta even though the area is part of a de-escalation zone agreed to by Russia, Turkey and Iran. / Reuters
February 7, 2018

The UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday to discuss an appeal from UN aid officials for a month-long humanitarian ceasefire in Syria, diplomats said.

Sweden and Kuwait requested the meeting of the top UN body on Wednesday as Syrian regime forces continued to shell rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, killing scores in some of the worst bloodshed in years.

Volunteer organisation, the White Helmets, says two days of air strikes by Russian and regime planes on the opposition-held area have killed 136 civilians. At least 22 children are among the victims. TRT World’s Denee Savoia has more.

The UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Panos Moumtzis, has called for a month-long ceasefire to allow aid convoys to reach civilians in Eastern Ghouta.

"We are particularly concerned about attacks against civilians and civilian objects, such as hospitals. These attacks further compound civilian suffering, and are leading to large numbers of new displacements," said Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog.

Senior UN aid official Ursula Mueller told the council last month that the Syrian regime blocked all aid convoys to besieged areas in January.

"There has been no progress on cross-line humanitarian access for the UN and its partners to besieged and hard to reach areas," said the Swedish ambassador.

"A humanitarian ceasefire would enable the delivery of life-saving assistance and the evacuation of hundreds of critically ill patients urgently needing medical treatment" in Eastern Ghouta, he said.

More than 13.1 million Syrians are in need of humanitarian aid including 6.1 million who have been displaced within the country.

SOURCE:AFP
