CHAN 2018 promises brighter prospects to football players
African Nations Championship or CHAN 2018 takes place every two years and those with real talent can get lucky with an opportunity of a lucrative professional career ahead.
The platform is considered by many a win-win both for players and their agents for a valid reason. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
February 7, 2018

Locally based players of football came out to give their best performances to get noticed at the African Nations Championship or CHAN 2018.

The championship takes place every two years and those with real talent can get lucky with an opportunity of a lucrative professional career ahead. 

The platform is considered by many a win-win both for players and the agents and for a valid reason.

TRT World's Robin Adams reports from Casablanca in Morocco.

