By Mazhar Ali
February 7, 2018
Locally based players of football came out to give their best performances to get noticed at the African Nations Championship or CHAN 2018.
The championship takes place every two years and those with real talent can get lucky with an opportunity of a lucrative professional career ahead.
The platform is considered by many a win-win both for players and the agents and for a valid reason.
RECOMMENDED
TRT World's Robin Adams reports from Casablanca in Morocco.
SOURCE:TRT World