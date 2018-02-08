At the Muna garage camp in Maiduguri, northeastern Nigeria a group of displaced people run traditional wood carving businesses selling mortars and pestles, cooking sticks and furniture as well as wooden slates used by students in local schools.

Engaging in small businesses like these is an important source of livelihood for thousands of Nigeria's displaced.

The eight-year Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria's northeast has uprooted around two million people from their homes, some in Nigeria and some overseas.

The United Nations calls it one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.