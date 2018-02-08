Turkish and Russian leaders agreed on Thursday to hold a trilateral meeting with Iran on Syria, in Istanbul.

No information was provided on the exact date of the summit.

Russia had already hosted a similar summit with Turkey and Iran in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in November.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia President Vladimir Putin also discussed the Turkish offensive against YPG in their northwestern enclave of Afrin, the Turkish source said.

Erdogan also shared information on Operation Olive Branch, which was launched on January 20, to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.