TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's former top judiciary official detained
A total of 42 FETO suspects including the former secretary general of the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors were detained in operations across country.
Turkey's former top judiciary official detained
Turkish authorities has detained the former secretary general of the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), Mehmet Kaya, on Thursday in western Turkey over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). / AA
By Ali Riza SAN
February 8, 2018

The former secretary general of the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) was detained on Thursday in western Turkey over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, Mehmet Kaya, who was a fugitive, was detained in Canakkale, a northwestern province of Turkey where he was hiding, as part of an investigation into FETO.

The detention came during a police operation targeting 10 separate locations in Canakkale following a decision from the provincial chief prosecutor's office.

During the same operation, 20 others were also detained.

RECOMMENDED

Separately, 11 employees of Ankara-based Gazi University including those who had been dismissed were held for suspected links with FETO following arrest warrants issued for 17 university personnel early Thursday.

In the central province of Cankiri, 10 serving officers were detained for allegedly contacting those in FETO’s private network through payphones.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation