The former secretary general of the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK) was detained on Thursday in western Turkey over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, Mehmet Kaya, who was a fugitive, was detained in Canakkale, a northwestern province of Turkey where he was hiding, as part of an investigation into FETO.

The detention came during a police operation targeting 10 separate locations in Canakkale following a decision from the provincial chief prosecutor's office.

During the same operation, 20 others were also detained.