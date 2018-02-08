TAIZ, Yemen — Mohammed al-Sinwi, a refugee worker in Saudi Arabia, visited his family in Sanaa in December, hoping to catch up with them after a gap of four years.

A 36-year-old father of two daughters, Sinwi did not visit Yemen during the war, which started in March 2015. A lot had changed when he returned to his home country. His wife and daughters had fled their hometown in Taiz and settled in Sanaa, which is slightly safer than other war-ravaged cities.

Sinwi's family, as other families in Sanaa, had grown accustomed to the sound of Saudi-led airstrikes, but Sinwi wasn't used to hearing loud blasts.

When Sinwi arrived at his house in Sanaa, he only enjoyed life for two days, and then heavy bombing targeted the house of the former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a few kilometres away from his home.

"As we heard the sound of the explosion, my husband fainted," Sinwi's wife Seham told TRT World.

"Doctors told us the loud blast left him in shock, increased his blood pressure."

Sinwi recovered and Seham took him to his sister's house. The two families counselled him about how to get used to deafening, earth shattering bomb blasts.

Sinwi didn't recover fully, however.

"He soon developed a heart disease. His blood pressure went out of control and his diabetes got worse," Seham said.

Three days later, Sinwi died.

"My husband was healthy when he came back from Saudi. He did not suffer from any disease. It's the trauma caused by constant bombing, and the shock of bombing led him to his death."

Mental trauma

The war in Yemen will enter its fourth year in April this year. As of now, the conflict has claimed at least 10,000 lives, according to the United Nations.

The high-intensity conflict has led to nationwide psychological trauma, an issue that has largely been neglected by both domestic authorities and the international community.

As per the recent mental health report compiled by Columbia University, Yemeni officials and medical experts have raised serious concerns about "rising suicide rates, and increases in reports of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder".

When the war broke out in Taiz in April 2015, Hasna al-Qadasi, 22, a student at the English department at Taiz University, stopped her studies because she feared she might be caught in rampant shelling and gun fights.

But a year later in March, the Houthi militias attacked the neighbourhood with rockets and bombshells. The house next to Hasna came under Houthi fire, killing three people inside.

The loud, frightful bombings left a deep psychological impact on her, and Hasna lost her speech.