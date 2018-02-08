Just ahead of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, Russia started withdrawing its military assets from Afrin, allowing Turkish jets to conduct airstrikes over the airspace controlled by Russia and the Assad regime.

Moscow has had a military presence in Afrin along the YPG since March. In December, Moscow even held a high-profile military meeting with the group to discuss possible military cooperation. All of a sudden though, it seems Russia has switched its allegiance to Turkey, abandoning the YPG in the process.

For the last few centuries, Russia has been the most significant threat to Turkey. It threatened Turkey’s territorial integrity and independence during the final stages of the Ottoman Empire and even after the founding of the Republic of Turkey. The two countries have traditionally been on opposing sides of nearly every major conflict. Continuing in the same vein in Syria, Russia is allied with the Assad regime while Turkey backs the opposition to Assad, and has consistently stated for years that Assad must go.

Yet, in recent months, Turkey and Russia have worked hard with one another to try and find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Syria. So what has made this possible?

The thaw

On the Turkish side, the country considers itself to be in the midst of an existential crisis due to three main factors. First, almost two years ago, Turkey experienced a coup attempt which revealed the extent to which Fetullah Gulen’s terror group (FETO) had infiltrated the state structure. There has been an ongoing struggle to clear the state from FETO operatives and an effort to extradite Fetullah Gulen from the US.

Second, the persistent war in Syria damages Turkey not only due to a spillover of instability and conflict, but it has also taken a heavy economic toll on Turkey.

Last, the terrorist organisation the PKK – that Turkey has been fighting for over 30 years – has found itself a vacuum to take advantage of in northern Syria.

Turkey’s traditional allies have failed to stand by Turkey in all of these crises and the US which has refused to extradite Gulen, supports the PKK’s Syrian offshoot in the YPG, and has weighed in on the wrong side in Syria. Reminiscent of President Johnson’s Letter in 1964, once again Turkey feels abandoned and let down by its allies.

Turkey and Russia have significantly divergent and conflicting interests, yet both see a common goal in a resolution to the conflict. Within this context, Turkey sees Russia as a reliable partner to put an end to the political and economic instability in Syria.

Make no mistake; Turkey and Russia are not friends. Neither is there a bond of trust between them. This is a rational game of bargaining and negotiation. Both parties do not give anything without taking something in return.

Unlike Turkey’s relationship with the US, there is little room for misunderstanding here. Contrary to the US’ willful ignorance, Russia does not pretend to be oblivious to the fact that the YPG is indistinguishable from the PKK. Considering Turkey’s influence over many opposition groups in Syria, Russia is aware that working with Turkey has greater prospects for success.

Domestic political considerations are key to understanding Russia’s desire to end the war in Syria - preferably on its own terms.