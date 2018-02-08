BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Samsung chairman named as suspect in $7.5M tax evasion case
Barely days after his son's jail release this week, the Samsung Chairman finds himself facing fresh allegations of another white-collar crime.
Samsung chairman named as suspect in $7.5M tax evasion case
South Korean police on Thursday (February 8) named Lee Kun-hee, seen here in 2012, as a suspect in a 7.5 million dollar tax evasion case involving the use employee bank accounts. / Reuters
Haris BuljubasicHaris Buljubasic
February 8, 2018

South Korean police on Thursday (February 8) named Lee Kun-hee, seen here in 2012, as a suspect in a 7.5 million dollar tax evasion case involving the use employee bank accounts.

But the elder Lee is in the hospital and could not be questioned due to his physical condition.

The chairman has been there since 2014 after suffering a heart attack, after which his son was regarded as the de facto head of the group.

Police said the bank accounts, holding over 350 million dollars, were found during a look into whether the elder Lee had misappropriated company funds to renovate the Lee family home.

These aren't his first criminal allegations, either.

In 2009, the elder Lee was convicted on a separate charge of tax evasion, and later pardoned by former President Lee Myung-bak.

RECOMMENDED

Current leader Moon Jae-in has vowed to put the the country's family-run conglomerates under stronger scrutiny.

He's also promised to end presidential pardons of corporate leaders.

World No. 1 chipmaker Samsung Electronics has so far weathered the storm of scandals.

The company earned record profits while the younger Lee spent a year in jail.

They declined to comment on the latest claims.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats