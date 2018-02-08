Police arrested three men on Thursday suspected of enslaving 200 migrants on a British flower farm in what officials called one of their largest crackdowns on the modern slave trade.

The workers - mostly men from Lithuania, Romania and Bulgaria - are receiving help from charities after a raid on the farm in Cornwall in southwestern England, local police said.

"It's certainly one of the biggest (operations) we've been involved in," said Paul Coffey, a spokesman for Britain's anti-slavery body, The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, which was last year given police-style powers to investigate cases.

Workers who say they have been enslaved and want help will receive counselling, legal and immigration advice, and housing, according to Kathryn Taylor of the Salvation Army charity.

"It is vital that all victims are given the opportunity to reflect on their experience in a safe and supportive environment, and to gain access to the assistance they so desperately need and deserve," Taylor said in a statement.