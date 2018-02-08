WORLD
Partygoers defy gravity at unique rave
An astronauts' training aircraft has become the venue for a once-in-a-lifetime rave party.
30-thousand people sent in video applications for the party but only 20 were chosen. / TRTWorld
By Asena Boşnak
February 8, 2018

Electronic music just got a whole lot spacier as a group of global DJ stars and fans from all the corners of the world literally defied gravity to get the ultimate dance high.

Organised by club event company World Club Dome, a piece of music history was made as the European Space Agency and their astronauts accompanied the revellers into zero gravity and gave them the ride of their lives.

The party, at a music festival in Frankfurt, featured 20 music fans, two DJs, and zero gravity. 

Big City Beats CEO Bernd Breiter got the idea from watching an astronauts show and set the plan into motion.

Fifty participants representing each of the continents were chosen for the 90 minute flight via a 20 second application video. After that it was goodbye dreary old street based club night and up, up and away.

Nineteen year-old German student Jan Skusa and 30 year-old Vegas resident and artist Christopher Purdy were two of the lucky chosen ones and were anything but underwhelmed by the experience.

But what's next, a normal electronic music event in gravity will seem quite a drag after this experience.

TRT World's Denee Savoia has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
