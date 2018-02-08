WORLD
YPG continues to force children to fight in war
As the Turkish military moves forward with Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region, more examples of children being forced onto the frontline of the war have been discovered.
An HRW investigation in 2016 had documented 29 cases of Kurdish and Yazidi children recruited by the HPG and the YBS to fight against the terrorist group Daesh in northern Iraq. Both groups are affiliated with the PKK. / TRTWorld
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 8, 2018

Human rights organisations have criticised the YPG for its use of child soldiers, and human rights violations in Syria. 

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is a designated terror group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

And as the Turkish military moves forward with Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region to clear of the YPG, more examples of children being forced onto the frontline of the war have been discovered. 

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
