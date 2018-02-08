February 8, 2018
Human rights organisations have criticised the YPG for its use of child soldiers, and human rights violations in Syria.
The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is a designated terror group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.
And as the Turkish military moves forward with Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region to clear of the YPG, more examples of children being forced onto the frontline of the war have been discovered.
TRT World'sYasin Eken has more.
SOURCE:TRT World