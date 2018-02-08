Last month Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have released 400 Daesh militants and 120 other members of the group have joined SDF, Russia's top diplomat at the UN said on Thursday.

Previously the BBCuncovered details of a secret deal that the YPG let hundreds of Daesh terrorists – including foreign militants – and their families escape from Raqqa in Syria.

“The fact that such an issue remains virtually unnoticed serves as a testament to a persistent double standard with respect to terrorists,” Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia Nebenzia said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

“All those who delivered direct or indirect assistance to ISIL (Daesh), not to mention the fighters themselves, must be held to account.”