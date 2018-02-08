WORLD
Syrian refugees forced to take shelter in caves after YPG attack
Refugees in Atma camp in Syria’s Idlib province started to seek shelter in caves and build underground rooms in the aftermath of a mortar attack by YPG that killed a 8-year-old girl and injured 7 other people.
Damaged tents are seen at site after PKK/YPG terror group fired a mortar shell from Jindaras area in northwestern Afrin into the Atma refugee camp in Idlib, Syria on February 6, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
February 8, 2018

Atma refugee camp is located in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, near the Turkish border and home to thousands of civilians who were forced from their homes over the seven-year conflict in Syria.

PKK/YPG terror group has been sporadically targeting the camp and its surroundings.

The latest attack was on Tuesday which killed eight-year-old Sida sleeping inside a tent.

"When I walked out of my home, I found my daughter's body torn into four parts. Oh my God! Why do they shell us in camps? We are displaced people. We've fled our homes because of the bombardment and extremism. We thought this camp would be more secure," says her father Hasan.

The attack has also triggered a state of panic and fear among refugees in the camp.

In case they're hit again, they have started making preparations by taking shelter in caves and building underground rooms.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Idlib.

