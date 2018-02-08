Atma refugee camp is located in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, near the Turkish border and home to thousands of civilians who were forced from their homes over the seven-year conflict in Syria.

PKK/YPG terror group has been sporadically targeting the camp and its surroundings.

The latest attack was on Tuesday which killed eight-year-old Sida sleeping inside a tent.

"When I walked out of my home, I found my daughter's body torn into four parts. Oh my God! Why do they shell us in camps? We are displaced people. We've fled our homes because of the bombardment and extremism. We thought this camp would be more secure," says her father Hasan.