Uganda focuses on solar energy to overcome power shortages
Ugandan government rolls out solar power projects in capital Kampala for street lights. Authorities say it is an eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with electricity problem in the country.
In this file photo taken, June 30, 2016, Ugandan engineers fix solar panels at a solar plant in Soroti about 300 kilometers east of Uganda capital Kampala. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
February 9, 2018

Eastern African nation of Uganda promotes solar energy projects to supply enough electricity to its citizens as more than 70 percent of the people have no electricity.

Street lights in the capital city of Kampala take their electricity from solar panels, which are eco-friendly and cheap way of dealing with the shortage.

Even some people have already started to power their homes and businesses with off-the-grid solutions.

But as TRT World’s Leon Ssenyange reports these projects may not be enough.

