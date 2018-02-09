POLITICS
Politics mars Winter Olympics in South Korea
North Korea’s latest military parade and Russia’s doping issues cast gloom over the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang as the final preparations are taking place for the event.
Deborah Scanzio, of Switzerland, runs the course during the women's moguls qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 9, 2018. / AP
By Saim Kurubas
February 9, 2018

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach carried the Olympic flame in the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics Pyeongchang, hours ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was accompanied by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Miroslav Lacjak.

As the opening ceremony of the Olympics is getting closer, the final preparations taking place for a South Korean spectacular.

But the Russian doping scandal and the Pyongyang's possible military threats overshadow the games.

TRT World's Lance Santos reports from Pyeongchang.

SOURCE:TRT World
