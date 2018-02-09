WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's plunging currency deepens war woes
The conflict in Yemen has unleashed a humanitarian crisis, including a deadly cholera epidemic, and economic collapse which the UN says has the potential to cause one of the deadliest famines of modern times.
Yemen's plunging currency deepens war woes
For more than a year, the government has been unable to pay salaries and the riyal has more than halved in value against the dollar, leaving Yemenis unable to afford food staples and bottled water. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 9, 2018

Against the backdrop of the war, Yemen is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades. Its currency, the riyal, is in freefall, and has dropped to record lows against the US dollar. 

When a Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in March 2015, a US dollar was worth 215 Yemeni Riyals. 

By January of this year, that had risen to 510 which has left people in the capital, Sanaa struggling to get by. 

More than one million civil servants lost their jobs in 2016, when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi moved the central bank from rebel-held Sanaa to Aden.

RECOMMENDED

The conflict in Yemen has left more than three-quarters of the population in need of humanitarian aid and 8.4 million at risk of famine, according to the United Nations. 

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats