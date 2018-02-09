WORLD
Post-sanctions, more women entrepreneurs emerge in Sudan
A local finance initiative in Sudan aims to empower rural women following the lifting of US sanctions, which ended two decades of restrictions on international banking transactions.
The women hold regular meetings where programme officers train them on handling finances. / TRTWorld
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 9, 2018

Women in rural Sudan are slowly taking charge of their finances and lives. The United States' decision to lift sanctions against Sudan has allowed them to borrow more money from local banks. 

Many women across many villages in North Kordofan have turned to farming to earn some extra cash.

The government lends them money through a microfinance wing of the Agricultural Bank of Sudan.

In October 2017, the US lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan, easing humanitarian distress and enabling banks to get more capital.

TRT World's Abdi Osman reports. 

