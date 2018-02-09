The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday it has dismissed 47 appeals from Russian athletes and coaches to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which open later in the day.

The Russians had appealed their exclusion from the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the doping scandal from the 2014 Sochi Games but the decision now puts an end to any hopes of a quick Olympic return.

"In its decisions, the CAS arbitrators have considered that the process created by the IOC to establish an invitation list of Russian athletes to compete as Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) could not be described as a sanction but rather as an eligibility decision," it said in a statement.

"Clarity for all athletes"

The IOC in December banned Russia from the Games over doping in the country that included massive manipulation of doping samples at the Sochi Olympics and more than 1,000 athletes across several sports.

It also banned dozens of athletes from the Games for life and stripped their Sochi Games medals following several investigations into the doping affair.

"We welcome this decision which supports the fight against doping and brings clarity for all athletes," an IOC spokesperson said on Friday.