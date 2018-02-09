Twin bomb blasts struck a mosque in Benghazi in eastern Libya on Friday, killing one person and wounding more than 62, the city's main hospital said.

The explosions hit the mosque at the start of weekly prayers in Libya's second city, which lies 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) east of Tripoli, a security source told AFP.

One bomb was hidden in a coffin in the courtyard of the mosque and another in a shoe cabinet at the entrance, the source added.

At least one person was killed and 62 wounded, according to a spokeswoman for the city's Al Jala hospital, Fadia al Barghathi.

The devices appear to have been activated remotely using a mobile phone, according to a military source.

There was no claim of responsibility for that attack, which underscored the ongoing chaos in the Benghazi region.