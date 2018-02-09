"All Palestinians who resist against the Israeli occupation is a terrorist in their account," said a Palestinian man from the West Bank, referring the US move placing the Hamas leader on its list of “global terrorists”.

On January 31, the US Treasury Department announced it had designated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh a terrorist, drawing criticism from the Palestinian people, who said the move would harm the ongoing peace efforts.

“I support Fatah, which is the major party in Palestine, and don’t like movements like Hamas who sometimes target Israeli civilians,” said Sulaiman, 66, who is a taxi driver in the West Bank.

Fatah's approach in the West Bank to the Israeli occupation is somehow different from the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who mainly support Hamas. Fatah has been more inclined towards peace talks with Israel, and has been criticised for this reason by Hamas.

Palestine’s rival parties Fatah and Hamas have been moving towards unification for the first time since the 2006 elections, which Hamas won, and which Fatah rejected. After 2006, Fatah kept ruling the West Bank as Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip, which has been the target of many Israeli attacks. Israel also recognises Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

“They [the US] are strong supporters of the occupation. We are one of the few people in the world now living under occupation, which is getting bigger and bigger every day with expanding illegal Israeli settlement on our land,” said Sulaiman.

Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank are viewed as illegal under international law. The US, Israel's strongest ally, has also accepted them as illegal.

They are also the biggest stumbling blocks to peace efforts, as they are built on land that Palestinians claim as part of their future state.

“Our peace is the only thing to protect, and that's why we resist against the Israeli occupation and I’m proud of my people doing this,” Sulaiman added.

Similar reactions to the US decision on Haniyeh have come from Palestinians in the West Bank.

Mostafa, 39, works for a hotel in Ramallah where he lives with his wife, his two children and his parents.

He said that he wanted to see his daughters, and to enter al Aqsa Mosque and the other holy sites there.