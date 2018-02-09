WORLD
Turkish army carefully advances towards Afrin to avoid civilian casualties
Turkish soldiers and the Free Syrian Army keep a careful watch during the Operation Olive Branch in order not to harm residents living in the Syria’s YPG-held Afrin region.
Residents of Shaykh al Hadid town celebrate after Free Syrian Army (FSA) members, backed by Turkish army, enters the Shaykh al Hadid town of Afrin, Syria within the 'Operation Olive Branch' on February 2, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
February 9, 2018

The Turkish military says it's liberated five villages from the PKK-related YPG terror group in Syria's Afrin region on Friday, as Operation Olive Branch enters its fourth week.

So far in the ongoing border offensive, Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have liberated a total of 46 zones, including 29 villages and 13 strategic mountains and hills.

Turkish army also says 1,062 YPG and Daesh terrorists have been killed, captured or wounded.

As the new front line of Operation Olive branch is aiming to push the YPG - the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group - out of Afrin, Turkish troops and the FSA show utmost attention not to harm residents of this region.

“We can't say how long it will take us to reach Afrin city centre. This depends on the combat operation and how fast it progresses. We slow our progress to avoid civilian casualties,” says Abu Riad, an FSA Frontline Commander in the region.

TRT World’s Sara Firth has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
