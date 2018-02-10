BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Singapore's firm eyes autonomous plane concept
ST Engineering offers turning redundant freighters into remotely-controlled cargo planes and the idea gains popularity during the country’s airshow event.
Singapore's firm eyes autonomous plane concept
An Airbus A350-1000 is displayed during a media preview at the Singapore Airshow on February 4, 2018 / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 10, 2018

Singapore Technologies Engineering says it has started working on developing unmanned cargo planes which attracts too much attention during the airshow event in the country.

Industry experts say this could be the first step towards pilotless passenger planes while the new concept could also solve one of the industry's biggest headaches: a profound shortage in pilots.

"There's a world-wide shortage of pilots, its been going on for quite a number of years, it's getting more acute as we go forward," says Richard Brown, head of ICF consulting services company.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World’s Sandy Huang visits the Singapore Airshow to find out how close we are getting to planes without pilots.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats