WORLD
2 MIN READ
Argentina's Matanza River pollution might be coming to an end
Argentina has unveiled a clean-up plan for its highly polluted Matanza River. A sewage system along with a water treatment facility are some of the measures planned to save the river.
Argentina's Matanza River pollution might be coming to an end
A rusty boat floats on the banks of the Riachuelo River in La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013. / AP Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 10, 2018

Argentina's Matanza River is one of the most polluted in the world. It's so toxic, people whose lives depend on it have contracted diseases. 

Residents say the river used to be a source of food for them.

The nearby Shell refinery is one of 6,000 factories that discharge waste into the river.

More than half of the 20,000 people who live near it reside in areas considered unsuitable for human habitation. Many suffer rashes, gastro-intestinal diseases, diarrhea and cancer. 

RECOMMENDED

But the government is planning to construct a sewage system to clean up the contaminated river.

They will make 40 kilometres of tunnels, several sewage plants and a massive water treatment facility set to be complete in 2021. 

TRT World'sMichael Fox has the story. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats