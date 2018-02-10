Argentina's Matanza River is one of the most polluted in the world. It's so toxic, people whose lives depend on it have contracted diseases.

Residents say the river used to be a source of food for them.

The nearby Shell refinery is one of 6,000 factories that discharge waste into the river.

More than half of the 20,000 people who live near it reside in areas considered unsuitable for human habitation. Many suffer rashes, gastro-intestinal diseases, diarrhea and cancer.