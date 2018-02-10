CULTURE
1 MIN READ
'Flawless' white diamond could bring over $33 million in London auction
The 102.34-carat gem is expected to fetch a world record price in a private auction sale at Sotheby's in London.
'Flawless' white diamond could bring over $33 million in London auction
A gallery assistant poses with a 102.34 carat flawless white diamond at Sotheby's in central London on February 8, 2018. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 10, 2018

A flawless white diamond, billed as the largest and purest of its type, is expected to fetch a record price when it goes to auction at Sotheby's in London this month.

At 102.34 carats, it's the rarest and most valuable white diamond to ever come to market and it is expected to sell for well over $33 million.

The diamond is being offered for private sale.

RECOMMENDED

The auction record for any diamond is held by the "Pink Star," which sold for $71 million at Sotheby's Hong Kong in 2017.

TRT World'sSarah Morice takes a look at the gem that experts have described as "more than 100 carats of perfection".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
