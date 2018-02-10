More than two centuries after its first publication, author Mary Shelley's trailblazing work of science fiction, "Frankenstein," is alive and well.

The novel, first published by a small London publishing house on 1 January 1818 and originally titled "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," is being celebrated this weekend at The 51st California International Antiquarian Book Fair.

In the fair, some 200 dealers have trucked in thousands of books from yesteryear -- a share of them a wide array of editions of the Shelley novel, as well as knockoffs and spinoffs.

California International Antiquarian Book Fair Committee Chapter Chair Brad Johnson said Shelley and her book are well worth remembering.

"You know, 200 years ago, an 18-year-old girl sat down on a stormy night in Italy and put together what is considered to be the foundational work in science fiction and a work that's been reinterpreted by every subsequent generation," he said.

While a success in her lifetime, Shelley would never see "Frankenstein" become a phenomenon.

Starring Boris Karloff