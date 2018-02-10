Security forces arrested 48 foreigners in Istanbul and Ankara on Saturday over their suspected links to Daesh.

Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Terrorism Branch launched an operation to nab the suspects who were allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks.

Thirty one suspects were arrested in three districts of Istanbul and 17 Daesh suspects were also detained in Ankara during simultaneous operations, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart attacks by Daesh as well as the PKK terrorist organisations.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks alone in Turkey, where the group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.