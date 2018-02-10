Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he supported the establishment of an "independent, sovereign" Palestinian state.

Modi made the remarks during a visit to the occupied West Bank, adding that "the building of the state comes through peaceful means and through dialogue and understanding."

"I assured President Abbas that India is committed to the Palestinian national interest. India hopes that Palestine will become an independent and sovereign state in the coming days," Modi said.

Counting on India's support

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the visiting Indian Prime Minister that he is counting on India's support for a multi-country sponsorship of any future Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

"We exchanged views about the current dilemma of the peace process that resulted from the continuity of the occupation and from the blocking of the political horizon following Trump's decision on Jerusalem and the refugees," Abbas said.

Such a framework would ostensibly replace Washington's long-standing monopoly as mediator.

Abbas rejected the traditional US role after President Donald Trump recognised contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December.

Trump's pivot upset Palestinians who seek the city's Israeli-annexed eastern sector as a capital.