North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has formally invited his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in for a visit to Pyongyang in a hand delivered invitation carried by his sister Kim Yo-jong, Seoul said on Saturday.

Yo-jong arrived in the South on Friday and attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

It's the first time since 1950 that a member of the Kim Jong family has set foot on South Korean soil.

"The letter from Kim Jong-un contains his willingness to improve the inter-Korea relationship. Then she [Kim Yo-jong] verbally delivered Chairman Kim Jong-un's invitation to Pyongyang at convenient time, saying he is willing to meet President Moon Jae-in at the earliest date," said Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesperson of South Korea's Presidential Blue House.

The divided nations are marching and playing under the Korean unification flag in the ongoing Winter Olympics.