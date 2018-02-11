WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romania investigates crimes of Ceausescu’s orphanages
The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes published the results of its investigation into three former orphanages and recorded the murders of 771 children.
Romania investigates crimes of Ceausescu’s orphanages
When the investigators studied orphanage archives with forensic specialists, they were shocked by the findings. / TRTWorld
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 11, 2018

In Romania, communism fell in 1989, but the country is yet to make peace with its past. Thousands of crimes alleged to have been perpetrated inside state orphanages under the former regime are being investigated.

States exposed the appalling conditions that children were being kept in, in state-run orphanages, and the abuse they suffered.

They were known as 'Ceausescu's children'. 

The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes published the results of its investigation into three former orphanages and it recorded the murders of 771 children. 

RECOMMENDED

The Institute estimates that as many as 10,000 children may have died through malnutrition during communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu's rule, living in filthy conditions and receiving a lack of medical attention.

Now they seek justice.

TRT World'sLaurentiu Colintineanu reports from Bucharest.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links