WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sri Lanka coalition suffers humiliation at local vote
The party of former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapakse is on track for a shock landslide victory amid disarray in the ranks of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's ruling alliance.
Sri Lanka coalition suffers humiliation at local vote
A woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote at a polling station during the long-delayed local government elections in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 10, 2018. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 11, 2018

Sri Lanka's ruling alliance was humiliated on Sunday in local elections seen as a test of its leadership and the party of ex-president Mahinda Rajapakse was on track for a shock landslide victory, results showed on Sunday.

The mid-term polls further strained the uneasy coalition between President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as they faced a resurgent challenger in Rajapakse's new party.

Official results showed Rajapakse's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna -- SLPP or People's Front -- had won 143 of the 182 councils counted so far, out of a total of 340.

Wickremesinghe's United National Party was a distant second with 17 councils while Sirisena's Freedom Alliance languished with just seven.

Unofficial results showed Rajapakse's party comfortably leading in all regions bar the battled-scarred north and east where, as president, he brutally crushed a separatist movement to end the island's ethnic war in 2009.

The vote affects only the lowest rungs of Sri Lankan politics but the result is being seen as a stinging rebuke to the ruling coalition, which has struggled to pass promised post-war reforms.

RECOMMENDED

The alliance between Sirisena and Wickremesinghe -- who teamed up to defeat Rajapakse in a presidential election in 2015 -- has frayed as both men have levelled allegations of corruption and backstabbing against the other.

Wickremesinghe's UNP had been expected to lead Saturday's poll while the parties led by Sirisena and Rajapakse were expected to fight for second.

Rajapakse's surprise dominance was proof the people no longer had faith in the tattered ruling alliance, said SLPP spokesman Gamini Lakshman Peiris.

"This was a referendum on the government. It has no legal or democratic right to remain in power," Peiris told reporters.

Neither the president or prime minister were commenting on the result. Official sources said both men -- who campaigned separately for their respective parties -- were meeting senior aides to discuss the next moves.

The UNP had indicated it may go it alone in the next general election in 2020 as the rift between Wickremesinghe and Sirisena and their supporters deepened.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links