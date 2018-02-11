Turkey's foreign ministry criticised the Greek Cypriot administration in southern Cyprus on Sunday for conducting a "unilateral" offshore hydrocarbons search at the expense of the island’s Turkish Cypriot inhabitants.

Turkey on Friday sent its navy vessels to prevent an Italian rig from reaching an area off the east Mediterranean island where it was to start exploratory drilling for gas at the request of the Greek Cypriot administration.

In a statement Sunday, the Turkish government said Greek Cypriots were disregarding the "inalienable rights on natural resources" of Turkish Cypriots and jeopardising the region's stability.

Turkey's foreign ministry said the Greek Cypriot administration was acting like "the sole owner of the island" and warned it would be responsible for any consequences. It also urged foreign companies not to support the Greek Cypriot administration’s activities.

Cyprus was split into an internationally-recognized Greek Cypriot south and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north in 1974 when Turkey exercised its right under an international treaty to militarily intervene following a coup by the Greek junta on the island.

The coup aimed to annex Cyprus to Greece in a move its supporters called “enosis.”

Only Turkey recognises the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which declared independence in 1983 following years of failed peace talks with the Greek Cypriots.