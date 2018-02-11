Pakistani human rights star and advocate Asma Jahangir has died in eastern Lahore city, a family member said on Sunday.

The 66-year-old lawyer and former UN special rapporteur died of cardiac arrest, according to her sister.

"Unfortunately we have lost her," Hina Jilani, also a prominent rights activist said.

Jahangir's supporters and former opponents alike took to social media to offer their condolences and expressed shock at the news of her death.

"Asma Jahangir was the bravest human being I ever knew. Without her the world is less," wrote prominent Pakistani lawyer Salman Akram Raja.

Jahangir - also known as the street fighter - received France's highest civilian award in 2014 and Sweden's alternative to the Nobel Prize for her decades of rights work.

Few Pakistani rights activists have achieved the credibility of Jahangir.