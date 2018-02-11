A Russian passenger plane carrying 71 people crashed Sunday, February 10, near Moscow, killing everyone aboard shortly after the jet took off from one of the city's airports.

Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov confirmed that there were no survivors but did not give the number of people on board.

The Saratov Airlines regional jet disappeared from radar screens a few minutes after departing from Domodedovo Airport en route to Orsk, a city some 1,500 kilometres (1,000 miles) southeast of Moscow.

Fragments from the twin-engine Antonov An-148 airliner were found in the Ramenskoye area, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the airport.

State television footage showed the pieces strewn across a snowy field.

Russia has seen record high snowfalls in recent days and visibility was reportedly poor. No one on the ground was reported hurt.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens reports.

State news agency Tass said the plane, which had been flying since 2010, was out of service for two years because of a shortage of parts.

Russia's Investigative Committee said all possible causes were being explored.

President Vladimir Putin put off a planned trip to Sochi to monitor the investigation. Putin was to meet Monday with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at the Black Sea resort, where the president has an official residence.