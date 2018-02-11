South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the party's executive body would meet on Monday to finalise discussions on the future of President Jacob Zuma, who is under mounting pressure to step down.

Speaking at a rally as part of celebrations marking 100 years since the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, he said Zuma's exit should be undertaken in an orderly fashion just as the anti-apartheid icon would have handled it.

"The National Executive Committee of the ANC will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter, and because our people want this matter to be finalised, the NEC will be doing precisely that," Ramaphosa, who is deputy president, said, addressing ANC supporters in Cape Town.

TRT World’s Melanie Rice reports the latest from Cape Town.

The party's National Executive Committee has the power to instruct Zuma to resign.

Though he avoided mentioning Zuma by name, Ramaphosa spoke several times of a "transition of power" in reference to talks on Zuma's future and said the ANC wanted to resolve issues around the "president of the country".

In a speech which also marked 28 years to the day since Mandela was released from an apartheid-era prison, Ramaphosa said the talks on Zuma's future should be handled in an orderly, purposeful manner, "in Madiba's way of doing things," - using Mandela's clan name.

Ramaphosa was at Mandela's side, holding a microphone, when the leader addressed thousands outside Cape Town's city hall on the same day 28 years ago after his release.