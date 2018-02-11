Colombia's military has blamed the ELN (National Liberation Army) for a double bomb attack on Saturday (February 10), as the rebel group holds a three-day national blockade to protest the government's suspension of peace negotiations.

The first bomb went off at the Amarillo bridge, over the Simana River, that connects the country's Atlantic coast with its inland. The second attack took place in the Curumani region.

Before the bomb attacks the ELN had warned Colombians against travelling over the weekend blockade.

Colombia's military have blamed the ELN for the blasts.

Speaking to the nation, President Juan Manuel Santos denounced the rebel group and its true intentions for peace.