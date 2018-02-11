WORLD
Double bomb attack in Colombia as ELN protests peace talks suspension
No deaths or injuries have been reported from two attacks that happened at Amarillo bridge over the Simana River, cutting off access to vehicles, and in the Curumani region.
Amarillo bridge over the Simana River destroyed, cutting off access to vehicles. The bridge connects the country's Atlantic coast with its inland. / Reuters
February 11, 2018

Colombia's military has blamed the ELN (National Liberation Army) for a double bomb attack on Saturday (February 10), as the rebel group holds a three-day national blockade to protest the government's suspension of peace negotiations.

The first bomb went off at the Amarillo bridge, over the Simana River, that connects the country's Atlantic coast with its inland. The second attack took place in the Curumani region. 

Before the bomb attacks the ELN had warned Colombians against travelling over the weekend blockade.

Colombia's military have blamed the ELN for the blasts. 

Speaking to the nation, President Juan Manuel Santos denounced the rebel group and its true intentions for peace.

The government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) had been in talks for much of last year, but President Juan Manuel Santos suspended the negotiations earlier this year after a series of rebel attacks killed at least seven police over one weekend.

The 2,000-strong ELN and the government agreed to their first-ever ceasefire in October, but the rebels launched a new offensive when it expired in early January, killing security force members, bombing major oil pipelines and kidnapping an oil contractor.

The government signed a peace deal with a larger guerrilla group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in late 2016. The group is now a political party.

SOURCE:Reuters
