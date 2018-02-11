The state of New York filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, his brother and their eponymous production company on Sunday for "egregious violations" of civil rights, human rights and business laws.

The suit comes four months after the Hollywood mogul's career ended in disgrace over mushrooming allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape levelled against the producer by more than 100 women.

State attorney general Eric Schneiderman said the lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court and included new allegations about Weinstein's "vicious and exploitative mistreatment" of employees.