Myanmar's transition to democracy has been dictated by the military
Myanmar may have its first democratically elected government under Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, but the military continues to pull the strings and journalists, poets and critics of the regime are still being put behind bars.
Myanmar journalists take part in a demonstration demanding the of release detained Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, in Pathein, Ayeyarwady Division, Myanmar. February 11, 2018. / Reuters
Emre İrenEmre İren
February 12, 2018

Monday marks 71 years since Myanmar - then called Burma - signed an agreement with the British government, releasing it from colonial rule.

So began decades of civil war as the military tried to enforce its control over the ethnically diverse nation.

Aung San Suu Kyi's release from 15 years of house arrest in 2010 and her subsequent election victory in 2015 promised much.

However, even now, under a democratically elected government, it's the military that's dictating the course of national politics.

TRT World's Katie Arnold has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
