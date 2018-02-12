WORLD
This academy in Northern Syria refuses to let education be a victim of war
Before the civil war started, Syria's young people were among the most educated in the Middle East. Literacy levels among men and women were over 90 percent, according to the UN.
Students are seen in a playground at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus Syria February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018. / Reuters
Emre İren
February 12, 2018

In Syria, an estimated 7.5 million children are growing up knowing nothing but war, according to Save the Children, an international NGO.

They have paid a high price in a conflict beyond their understanding. Their lives have been broken with grief, their families displaced and dispersed, and they have been robbed of an education and a future.

TRT World'sSara Firth visited some schools in camps in Syria, where teachers and students are fighting back not with guns and bullets, but with paper and pens.

