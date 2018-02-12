High winds caused havoc at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Monday as the women's slopestyle snowboarding final descended into chaos and alpine skiing suffered its second postponement in as many days.

Almost all competitors crashed in the women's slopestyle final at a windswept Phoenix Park, where strong gusts forced the cancellation of Sunday's qualifiers and delayed Monday's final by more than an hour.

It came after ski chiefs called off the women's giant slalom and rescheduled it to Thursday - the same day as the postponed men's downhill.

The windy conditions contributed to an icy chill in Pyeongchang's mountains, where forecast temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius (5 Fahrenheit) were due to feel like -25.

Unhappiness

Several snowboarders voiced their unhappiness at the gusting conditions at Phoenix Park, and complained that the slopestyle final should have been postponed.

"So many people got hurt because of the wind already," said Austria's Anna Gasser, calling the competition a "lottery".

"I don't think it was a fair competition and I'm a little disappointed in the organisation that they pulled through with it."

Britain's Aimee Fuller, who finished 17th after crashing, branded the conditions among the toughest she had competed in and said she had "no chance" of landing her last jump when she was caught by a strong gust.

"There were huge gusts of wind - I've decided to call it the Pyeongchang Gust," said the 26-year-old.