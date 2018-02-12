Rebuilding Iraq after three years of war with Daesh will cost $88.2 billion, with housing a particularly urgent priority, Iraqi officials told an international donors' conference on Monday.

Donors and investors have gathered in Kuwait this week to discuss efforts to rebuild Iraq's economy and infrastructure as it emerges from a devastating conflict with the militants who seized almost a third of the country.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December, having taken back all the territory captured by the militants in 2014 and 2015.

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

About $22 billion will be required in the short term and another $66 billion in the medium term, the director-general of the country's planning ministry, Qusay Adulfattah, told the conference, without indicating any time frame.

"Rebuilding Iraq is restoring hope to Iraq, and restoring the stability of Iraq is stabilising the states of the region and the world," said Planning Minister Salman al-Jumaili.

Private investments

Iraq has published a list of some 157 projects for which it is seeking private investments at the conference, which some 1,900 delegates representing foreign governments, private firms and NGOs have registered to attend.

The projects include rebuilding destroyed facilities such as Mosul airport and new investments to diversify the economy away from oil sales, by developing transport, agriculture and industries based on the nation's energy wealth, including petrochemicals and oil refining.