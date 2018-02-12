Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has won the 2017 Mo Ibrahim award, designed to improve the quality of African political leadership, after handing over power in her country's first peaceful democratic transition in seven decades.

Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Africa's first elected female head of state, stepped down as president of the war-scarred West African state last month, making way for ex-international soccer star George Weah.

In recent years, the Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, founded by Sudanese telecoms tycoon Mo Ibrahim, has gained notoriety for not being awarded to anyone for lack of a suitable candidate.

Johnson Sirleaf, a former World Bank and United Nations official, is only the fifth person to win the 10-year-old award.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation praised Johnson Sirleaf for her "exceptional and transformative leadership" in helping steer Liberia's recovery from many years of civil war.

"In very difficult circumstances, she helped guide her nation towards a peaceful and democratic future, paving the way for her successor to follow," Mo Ibrahim said. "I hope Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will continue to inspire women in Africa and beyond."

Candidates for the award have to be democratically elected African heads of state or government who have left office during the previous three years at the end of their mandated terms.

Cash prize