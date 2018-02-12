Georgia's former president-turned-Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili has been deported from Ukraine to Poland, Ukraine's border service spokesperson said on Monday.

"This person was on Ukrainian territory illegally and therefore, in compliance with all legal procedures, he was returned to the country from where he arrived," spokesperson Oleh Slobodyan said in a post on Facebook.

Earlier, Saakashvili's official Facebook page and spokesperson said that he was detained by unknown "kidnappers" in Kiev.

"Unknown people in masks seized Mikheil Saakashvili and took him away ... The kidnappers were in a white minivan," the post read.

His spokesperson said he had been taken by men in green camouflage and his whereabouts were unknown.

The border service later confirmed that Saakashvili was dispatched to Poland.

Last week his lawyer warned he could face imminent deportation or extradition after he lost a court appeal.

President of his native Georgia for nine years until 2013, Saakashvili moved to Ukraine after a popular uprising there and served under Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as a regional governor from 2015-2016, before falling out with the Ukrainian leader.