A German consumer rights group said on Monday that a court found Facebook's use of personal data to be illegal because the US social media platform did not adequately secure the informed consent of its users.

The verdict, from a Berlin regional court, comes as Big Tech faces increasing scrutiny in Germany over its handling of sensitive personal data that enables it to micro-target online advertising.

The Federation of German Consumer Organisations (VZVB) said that Facebook's default settings and some of its terms of service were in breach of consumer law, and that the court had found parts of the consent to data usage to be invalid.

"Facebook hides default settings that are not privacy-friendly in its privacy centre and does not provide sufficient information about it when users register," said Heiko Duenkel, litigation policy officer at the VZVB.

"This does not meet the requirement for informed consent." The VZVB posted a copy of the ruling on its website. A court spokesperson confirmed that a judgment had been handed down but declined further comment.

Appeal in the pipeline

Facebook said it would appeal, even though several aspects of the court judgment had been in its favour. In a statement, it said it had already made significant changes to its terms of service and data protection guidelines since the case was first brought in 2015.

"We are working hard to ensure that our guidelines are clear and easy to understand, and that the services offered by Facebook are in full accordance with the law," Facebook said.